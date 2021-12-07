Mobile, AL, nearing 30 shootings for the year involving juveniles

By LACEY BEASLEY

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — As the year end nears, Mobile is closing in on 30 shootings for 2021 involving children under the age of 18.

So far, Mobile has seen 28 shootings involving juveniles and three resulting in death.

“A lot of that has to fall on the doorsteps of parents,” said Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine.

A child died from a gunshot wound Sunday night. The shooting happened last month when a two-year-old got his hands on a gun at home, accidentally shooting himself in the head.

Friday night, a 9-year-old was in his living room and struck by a stray bullet, hit in the arm. Monday night, Mobile police said he is in stable condition and out of the hospital.

Chief Prine directly addressed parents. He said a lot of this can be preventable: secure weapons, know where children are, and have candid conversations with children about gun violence.

“We don’t take it lightly,” he said. “Our children are the ultimate victims in our community, and it is our responsibility, not only the police department’s responsibility, but also the parents’.”

He urged for cooperation from the community when investigating.

“The police department cannot stop this on their own,” he said. “We have to have the community’s involvement, and I cannot overstate that.”

Both shootings involving the two-year-old and the 9-year-old are still under investigation.

