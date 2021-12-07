Truck driver has no words after receiving $10,000 from a Secret Santa

By Nate Eaton

IDAHO (eastidahonews.com) — The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Tom has done a lot of things for the Rigby community without asking for recognition or wanting anything in return. After the shooting at the middle school in May, he organized a flag-raising ceremony with the first responders and brought the community together for support.

He drives a semi and flies the American flag and service flags during the National Anthem at most community events. He is part of the committee for the Hot Classic Nights car show and helps with veteran events and Memorial Day events.

Tom’s wife drives a school bus and is by his side in everything he does. She gives and never asks for anything in return.

A few weeks ago, Tom had surgery to have a pacemaker implanted and he is missing work for 2-3 weeks. This is going to be tough as they will be without his income during recovery.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay a visit to Tom’s house and surprise him with an early Christmas gift.

