Police: No ‘apparent foul play’ in deaths of 2 young adults in Missouri

By NICK SLOAN, ABBY DODGE

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri (KCTV) — Police in Independence are investigating after two bodies were found inside a home on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a medical call in the 1400 block of S. Baker Drive around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived, they discovered the bodies of a young adult female and a young adult male.

As of Sunday night, police have not determined the cause of death, but said there’s “no apparent foul play” involved.

Independence Police Department public information officer Jack Taylor said two small children were also inside the home. They were not harmed.

Taylor said a parent of one of the deceased parties called police after they visited the home late Sunday afternoon and didn’t get a response.

One of the children opened the door and the bodies were found.

The case is being turned over to the Medical Examiner’s office for further investigation.

