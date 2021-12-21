Woman stunned after stray bullet lodges in pillow

By Ariel Mallory

FOLEY, Alabama (WALA) — For a Foley couple it was a real-life nightmare, a stray bullet blasting through her front door, before winding up buried in a pillow.

Police don’t know who fired the shot and why. It’s all a big mystery.

According to Foley police they say the bullet came from a 17 caliber rifle and it was fired sometime between 6:00 and 6:30 Saturday night on County Road 12 near County road 65.

The homeowner says she was sitting in her living room with her boyfriend.

The chair that he normally sits in is where the bullet hit and had he been sitting there that bullet might have hit him.

“Unfortunately, I am just kind of terrified, like I have a target on my back,” she said. “When a bullet goes through your front door that’s kind of all you can think.”

She says that bullet traveled pretty far throughout her house.

Initially, the bullet went through her front door. It then ricocheted off the floor and even came through her dog’s kennel before hitting the pillow.

“As comical as it sounds, we thought it was a ghost that slammed our dog’s kennel,” she said. “Thirty minutes later I switch areas and when I looked down, I pulled something out of the pillow and it happened to be a bullet.”

She says she’s just thankful no one was sitting there when it came through.

“Me and my boyfriend just kind of keep saying that is his chair and luckily he just didn’t happen to be sitting there that night,” she said. “It would’ve hit him in his head, his neck, one or the other in that area.”

She says she’s been living in that neighborhood off County Road 12 for over a decade and never experienced anything like this.

The homeowner didn’t want to be identified but wanted to bring awareness to the issue because of how quickly this could have ended badly.

“If you do have a gun I mean just kind of learn how to use your gun,” she said. “That easily could’ve been somebody’s life that you took, just from you being stupid.”

If you have any information about this incident call Foley Police.

