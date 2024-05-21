A quick break from the wind and a midweek warmup

The influence of high pressure over the Eastern Pacific has aided in our temperatures warming back near normal (96°) Tuesday afternoon. While the wind won't cease completely, this evening will be breezy rather than gusty like the past several nights.

The break in blowing sand and dust has allowed Gene Autry at the wash to reopen. As of Tuesday afternoon, North Indian Canyon remains closed. Check the latest Palm Springs road closures here.

Temperatures will remain near average through the middle of the week before a trough of low pressure expands over the southwest. We can expect cooling temperatures into the start of the holiday weekend, along with gusty winds, near 30 MPH, each evening. The script gets flipped by Memorial Day and temperatures will be quick to climb into the 100s.

