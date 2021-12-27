Body found in Florida canal on Christmas Day believed to be missing student

By Joseph Schatt

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — Medics have recovered the body of a deceased male believed to be 14-year-old Vensly Maxime, a Crestwood Middle School student who was reported missing by his family Wednesday.

An initial search by schoolboard police was conducted that day without success.

The teen’s family members were searching the area between Crestwood Middle School and the Royal Palm Rec Center on Christmas Day when they found the body mostly submerged in a canal.

The canal was located at 100 Sweet Water Bay Ln in Royal Palm Beach, close to where Maxime went missing.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies and Palm Beach County Fire Recue responded at the canal shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday.

There were no signs of any injury or trauma.

The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office and the investigation is active.

