Fugitive accused of wife’s murder in La Marque, TX, takes his own life in Florida, deputies say

By Jeff Ehling

Click here for updates on this story

MARION COUNTY, Florida (KTRK) — The man accused of killing a La Marque woman in October of 2020 has died by suicide in Florida.

Trent Paschal had been on the run for more than nine months, since April of last year.

Authorities say he fled after bonding out of jail in both Galveston and Harris counties.

The saga started in October of 2020 when Trent allegedly shot and killed his wife Savanah Paschal.

Deputies say after the alleged murder, they tracked Trent to Harris County, where he was shot by deputies after a brief confrontation.

Trent spent months recovering from his injuries, and eventually bonded out of both Galveston and Harris county jails.

In April of 2021, investigators said Paschal cut his ankle monitor and held a car salesman at knifepoint before taking off with the Chevy Tahoe he had been test driving.

He had not been heard from since then.

Over the weekend, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department in Florida got a tip that Trent was at the Holiday Trav-l Park RV Resort in Ocala.

According to officials in Florida, deputies approached the vehicle Trent was in late Friday night, knocked on the door, and that is when he allegedly shot himself.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

ABC13 spoke to Savanah’s father on the anniversary of his daughter’s death.

“She helped many of her friends out of these types of relationships, but she couldn’t, or wouldn’t help herself,” Michael Kinchen said. “I miss her every day. Every minute of every day. I really do.”

Savanah was a mother of two, a loving daughter and friend to many in her community.

On the anniversary of Savanah’s death, her loved ones organized a charity walk to honor her life and help victims of domestic violence.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.