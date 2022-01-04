Atlanta Fire Rescue frees man trapped under MARTA train near Rhodes Street NW, Northside Drive

By Joyce Lupiani

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A man was trapped under a MARTA train on Tuesday afternoon, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue.

The fire department tweeted at 4:44 p.m. that they were working the incident. Shortly after, the power was turned off at the location of the incident. At 4:56 p.m., they tweeted that the man had been freed.

The incident happened near 502 Rhodes Street NW near Northside Drive NW. At this time, it is unknown how the man became trapped under the train. The man’s leg was injured.

MARTA says the man was trespassing on the tracks. They have arranged transportation for people who were on the train or were impacted by the incident.

