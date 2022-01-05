Connecticut DCP to accept cannabis establishment licenses in 30 days

By OLIVIA KALENTEK

Connecticut (WFSB) — In a month, The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) will start accepting applications for certain adult-use cannabis establishment license types.

The DCP Commissioner, Michelle H. Seagull says that the work done by the Social Equity Council is a significant step.

“This work by the Social Equity Council is critical step in the licensure process for the emerging Adult-Use cannabis market in Connecticut and will be instrumental in ensuring the equity goals established in the laws are met,” Seagull says.

She adds that the initial batch of licenses will not be the maximum. Instead, Seagull says it will be a starting point for the adult-use cannabis market. She says it is a way to open the market in an effective measured, and thoughtful way.

“We know people are anxious to apply and see this market open, and we are hopeful that making this information available, will help applicants as they begin to prepare for the lottery process,” says Seagull.

The DCP announced that licenses will be distributed through a lottery process. According to the DCP, they will hold multiple lotteries on an ongoing basis. The DCP says they will announce the number of available licenses before each application round.

“Reviewing and vetting applications once they’ve been randomly selected through the lottery process will be a huge task for both DCP and the Social Equity Council,” says Andréa Comer, the DCP Deputy Commissioner and Chair of the Social Equity Council.

The DCP already decided on the number of licenses that will be available in the first lottery round.

“Establishing the number of licenses that will be available in the first application round is an important step in ensuring the Council, as well as the DCP, can fairly and thoroughly review each application and issue licenses in a timely manner,” says Comer.

The DCP says the application rounds for the eight license types selected through the lottery process will be open on a staggered basis. The application period for the first round of lotteries will remain open for 90 days.

The DCP says applications for social equity cultivator licenses in disproportionately impacted areas will have a one-time 90-day application period starting on February 3 and ending on May 4. To see what is considered a disproportionately impacted area, click here.

The DCP says applicants selected in the social equity lottery are subject to review by the Social Equity Council to confirm their social equity status. To qualify as a social equity applicant, at least 65% of the ownership or control of the business must be held by individuals who meet the income and residency requirements for social equity application outlined by the law.

Once the social equity applications are selected through the lottery process and are approved by the Social Equity Council, the DCP will conduct a general lottery.

The DCP says all approved social equity applicants, as well as those selected in the general lottery, will be eligible to apply for a provisional license.

For more information about the lottery process, click here.

“We encourage applicants to be thorough, and complete their applications carefully and thoughtfully,” said DCP drug control director Rod Marriott.

“Applications for the most part license types will be entered into a lottery. There is no advantage for applicants who submit their lottery applications first. Applicants should prioritize submitting the best applications they can,” says Marriott.

The DCP is expecting to open a second lottery application period for most license types in the second half of 2022.

The dates for the first application period are included below:

The first application period for each license type will open for a period of 90 days on the following dates:

• Disproportionately Impacted Area Cultivator: February 3, 2022 (non-lottery)

• Retailer: February 3, 2022

• Micro-cultivator: February 10, 2022

• Delivery Service: February 17, 2022

• Hybrid Retailer: February 24, 2022

• Food and Beverage: March 3, 2022

• Product Manufacturer: March 10, 2022

• Product Packager: March 17, 2022

• Transporter: March 24, 2022

An equal number of licenses will be available to social equity and general applicants. The number of licenses available in each category in the first application round are listed below:

• Retailer: 6 general licenses, 6 Social Equity licenses

• Micro-cultivator: 2 general licenses, 2 Social Equity licenses

• Delivery Service: 5 general licenses, 5 Social Equity licenses

• Hybrid Retailer: 2 general licenses, 2 Social Equity licenses

• Food and Beverage: 5 general licenses, 5 Social Equity licenses

• Product Packager: 3 general licenses, 3 Social Equity licenses

• Product Manufacturer: 3 general licenses, 3 Social Equity licenses

• Transporter: 2 general licenses, 2 Social Equity licenses

Applicants for cannabis establishments licensed under the following provisions are not subject to the lottery process:

• Currently licensed medical marijuana producers converting to engage in the adult-use cannabis market

• Currently licensed medical marijuana dispensary facilities converting to a hybrid retailer license to allow for the sale of cannabis for both medicinal and adult use

• Applications for social equity cultivators located in a Disproportionately Impacted Area that meet the requirements outlined in Section 149 of Public Act 21-1 of the June 2021 Special Session

• Applicants applying for a cannabis establishment license as an Equity Joint Venture or Social Equity Partner with a licensed medical marijuana producer or dispensary facility

• Social Equity Council Micro-Cultivator Assistance Program (to be developed by the Social Equity Council)

