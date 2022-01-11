Car crashes into utility pole, leads to Strawberry Mansion house fire: Officials

By Web staff

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — A chain of events that started with a car crash led to a house fire in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia, according to authorities.

It happened around 6:25 a.m. Tuesday at 22nd Street and Sedgley Avenue.

The Action Cam on the scene showed that the white sedan suffered extensive damage and its airbags deployed after striking a utility pole.

Authorities said the pole then crashed into the roof of the house and somehow ignited the fire.

Flames could be seen shooting out from the roof of the home as the utility pole leaned against the building.

Fire crews were still on the scene pouring water onto the fire an hour after it began.

More than 150 people are currently without power, officials said.

The Office of Emergency Management is working to identify which families need help and make sure people are able to stay warm.

Authorities said the driver of the car left the scene before they arrived and has not been located.

