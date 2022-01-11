Deputy saves man from drug overdose while visiting local QuickTrip

By WGCL News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A Carroll County deputy is being recognized for saving a man’s life while driving home from work.

Amber Cardell was headed home from Bay Springs Middle School where she serves as a School Resource Office when she stopped by QuikTrip along Bankhead Highway.

When she entered the store, customers approached her about a man who was found unconscious in the bathroom.

Deputy Cardell found the man unresponsive and leaning up against a stall on the bathroom floor. She quickly called EMS and administered Narcan after determining that the man showed signs of a drug overdose.

After three to four minutes the man regained consciousness. He refused further treatment.

The Caroll County Sheriff’s Office had this to say:

“Despite the man. being uncooperative for medical treatment and maybe not fully understanding the circumstances surrounding the life saving measures that Deputy Cardell took to save him, we know he has people in this world who love him and that would be grateful for Deputy Cardell’s efforts. This serves as a reminder that Narcan, although in most cases where the Sheriff’s Office has administered it to individuals has been proven to be effective, it is a temporary fix for a long term issue. Unfortunately many of our Deputies have had to utilize Narcan to save the life of another recently. If you are suffering from drug abuse, we encourage you to seek help, because the next time, there may not be a Deputy Cardell or others around to bring you back to life.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.