Investigation underway after Milwaukee tow lot attendant finds body inside burnt vehicle

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A shocking discovery at a city tow lot has launched an internal investigation at the Milwaukee Fire Department.

Human remains were found in a vehicle Sunday, Jan. 9, but the discovery was not made by the firefighters who put out the fire.

Just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning, fire officials responded to an auto fire near 76th and Green Tree Road.

Officials say the burning vehicle was located adjacent to, and spreading to, a one-story vacant rehabilitation center. The vehicle was a “total burn” and was towed to the city lot.

Cellphone video shows the fiery crash outside the former Bridges Senior Rehab Care Center. The building sustained damages from the flames, too.

Police say a 21-year-old woman was discovered dead inside, but not until after it had been towed to a city lot near 38th and Lincoln. That’s where an attendant found the woman’s remains in the rear of the vehicle around 9:23 a.m.

The discovery is being investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Milwaukee Fire Department is conducting an internal investigation to determine if standard operating procedures and guidelines were followed during the course of this incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

