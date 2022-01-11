Man hurt during protests in Asheville sues city, unnamed police officer

By WLOS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A man injured during the George Floyd racial justice protests in Asheville is suing the city and a police officer.

Matthew Rous, 23, filed a federal complaint Friday, claiming that he went blind after being struck in the head with a projectile while police were trying to gain control of the crowds on May 31, 2020.

The lawsuit claims the city and police violated Rous’ constitutional rights to peacefully protest. He’s seeking compensation and punitive damages.

A spokesperson for the city says, “The City of Asheville does not generally comment on active litigation.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.