500,000 solar panels installed near Boulder City

By Les Krifaton

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — It’s a new solar farm that has the capacity to generate enough power for 60,000 homes.

Townsite Solar had it’s ribbon cutting Tuesday at its location outside Boulder City. The entire project took about a year to complete. It included the installation of more than 500,000 solar panels over 1,000 acres.

Josh Coon, the project manager, describes the solar farm as one of the first large-scale utility projects anywhere in the country.

Included on the site is a massive battery storage facility that allows the solar farm to continue to feed power even after the sun goes down.

Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus described the project as a win-win for his community. Not only are they leasing the land to the company for 30 years of revenue, they also be buying some of the energy.

“We can purchase, I believe, 5 megawatts, about 10%, of our maximum usage,” he said.

