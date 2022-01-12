Air Force vet hit and killed while waiting for help with flat tire

By Alex McLoon

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Omaha police are investigating a 21-year-old driver who hit an Air Force veteran who was parked on Interstate 80 near 60th Street with a flat tire Saturday afternoon.

Police say they’re looking into alcohol and speeding as factors in the crash that killed 76-year-old Tim Flaherty. His daughter, Susan Flaherty, said he was working a shift for Physician’s Laboratory Services.

“He worked about three days a week just to keep himself active and have something to do,” Susan said. “He ran up to Omaha to pick up some supplies for them.”

Joaquin Dimayuga-Alvarado was driving a black car that hit Tim’s work vehicle from behind, according to Omaha Police. Officials booked him for felony motor vehicle homicide.

“Knowing my father, I’ll bet you a million dollars he was listening to some type of a ballgame or something on the radio,” Susan said. “And he was reading his book. He never went anywhere without a book.”

Dimayuga-Alvarado then veered across west-bound interstate traffic, hitting a Jeep Cherokee with two people inside.

Officials say the driver and passenger in the Jeep Cherokee are OK.

A 16-year-old passenger in Dimayuga-Alvarado’s vehicle was sent to Bergan Mercy Hospital. A spokesperson says the female passenger is in stable condition Monday.

Susan Flaherty says she never knew her father to have a drop of alcohol.

“The fact that drunk driver hit him… the irony of that does not escape me,” Susan said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.