Kansas receives $72.1 million to help families pay energy bills; applications open until March 31

By Zoe Brown

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KCTV) — Kansas has received $72.1 million to help families pay their energy bills this winter, according to Rep. Sharice Davids’ office.

The increase in energy cost assistance — a record — is due to the American Rescue Plan, which Davids was the only member of the Kansas delegation to vote for.

Heating costs are predicted to rise as much as 30% this winter.

“We started 2022 with a severe winter storm in the Kansas City area, proving just how important it is to help folks afford energy costs and stay warm, safe and healthy this winter,” said Davids. “I’m proud to have voted for the largest investment ever in lowering home heating costs for Kansas families and seniors in need, so we can ensure everyone in our community can weather the winter.”

Davids helped secure the funding through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which is part of the American Rescue Plan, as well as annual appropriations. The LIHEAP primarily helps seniors, families with children, and those living with disabilities.

Kansans who are struggling to cover their heating bill should call the LIHEAP’s public inquiry phone number at 1-800-432-0043. They can also visit the Kansas Department for Children and Families website for more information.

Applications for assistance are open until March 31 of this year.

Kansans who participate (or have family members who participate) in certain benefit programs (e.g. SNAP, SSI, TANF) automatically meet the eligibility requirement for LIHEAP assistance.

Below is some information Davids’ office provided regarding eligibility.

Who is eligible for home heating assistance:

To qualify, applicants must be responsible for direct payment of their heating bills. Income eligibility requirements are set at 150% of the federal poverty level. The level of benefit varies according to household income, number of people living in the home, type of residence, type of heating fuel and utility rates. Applicants need to have made payments on their heating bill two out of the last three months. Those payments must be equal to or exceed $80 or the total balance due on their energy bills, whichever is less.

