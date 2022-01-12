Oregon man dies in hospital after November hit-and-run in Tracy; Suspect sought

By Velena Jones

TRACY, California (KOVR) — Investigators in Tracy are seeking the community’s help in locating the vehicle involved in hit-and-run collision last November that left an Oregon man dead.

According to the Tracy Police Department, the collision happened shortly after 2 a.m. on November 28 along Larch Road and west of Tracy Boulevard. The victim in the collision, identified as Cody Crawford, died on January 8 after spending some time in the ICU of a San Joaquin County hospital.

Tracy police said Cody, who was on the autism spectrum, had multiple surgeries but never regained consciousness after the collision.

“He was hoping that he could help others with autism,” said younger sister Ashley Crawford.

Ashley remembers her older brother as the family jokester.

“He just wanted to put a smile on everyone’s face all the time,” she said.

A witness found her brother lying on the side of the roadway with major injuries to the head and legs and called for help.

“It was nice to know someone was with him when he was inn pain and he was not alone,” Ashley said.

Investigators said witness reported a black Nissan SUV as the suspect vehicle with a white male adult with long brown hair and a beard as the driver. This man contacted the police department after seeing information about himself on social media and fully cooperated with authorities, Tracy police said. It was determined that man was only a witness who arrived at the scene after Cody was hit.

Tracy police said the suspect vehicle is believed to be smaller and lower than an SUV and could potentially have front-end damage to the hood, bumper, headlights and windshield.

Cody had been visiting Tracy to see friends when he was hit. His family, desperate for answers, wants to know who was responsible.

“It’s been hard not knowing what happened and more than anything knowing how long he was there,” Ashley said. “Just so much joy that is gone and so much that will be missed out on, so it would be nice for someone to say ‘This is what happened and I’m sorry.’ ”

The family did put together a GoFundMe for funeral expenses.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact the Tracy Police Department.

