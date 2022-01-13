Police: Suspect shot and killed by officers after pulling knife identified as Kenneth Delton Hutcheson

By Jack Lowenstein

ARVADA, Colorado (KCNC) — Police in Arvada shot and killed an auto theft suspect overnight who had a large knife and tried to run away from officers. That suspect has been identified as Kenneth Delton Hutcheson.

The situation began at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday when police received a call about a suspicious person in the 5500 block of Newland Way. Two suspects, described as white males, were in a Ford F-350 truck, according to a witness. When police arrived, one man, later identified as Hutcheson, ran away and officers chased him.

It turned out the truck was stolen. The vehicle had been reported stolen several days prior.

The suspect had a large knife as he ran west from Newland Way on 56th Avenue.

“That person exited the vehicle and fled on foot, officers gave chase,” said Arvada police spokesman Dave Snelling. “He was confronted at 56th Avenue towards Wadsworth Boulevard.”

Snelling said Hutcheson came towards officers with the knife, refused to obey multiple commands to drop the weapon. Two officers fired at him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two Arvada officers are on administrative leave pending the investigation. No Arvada officers were hurt, and Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team will investigate this case.

