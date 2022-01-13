South Bend Symphony Orchestra celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with concert at two local churches.

By Mary Caltrider

SOUTH BEND, Indiana (WBND-LD) — The Morris Performing Arts Center is where you would typically go to hear the South Bend Symphony Orchestra for their annual MLK concert. However, this year they had a new goal in mind.

Take the concert to the community.

This Thursday and Friday the South Bend Symphony Orchestra can be found in the South Bend community! The symphony’s woodwind quintet alongside a guest artist from New York will be performing at two local churches.

Thursday’s 7 p.m. performance will be at the Olivet AME church, and Friday’s performance will be at Sweet Home Ministries.

The public can attend the concert to hear a collaboration of music between not only members of the symphony but the church choirs, too. In fact, the congregation will be involved! The final piece is ‘Holy, Holy, Holy’ which is to include the symphony, church choir, and the public.

Dr. Marvin Curtis with the South Bend Symphony Orchestra explains why making the move to the community was so important.

“You come to a concert hall, and you sit with your hands folded and very quiet, still,” says Dr. Marvin Curtis, Chair of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee. “Well, that’s not really how music should be done. So, we decided we will try something different, and incorporate the music into the community and the community into the music. You have the choir performing as well on the program, which gives them the chance to be heard by other people. Anybody can come to any concert of the two across the city, across the county and hear different things they have not heard before.”

The event is open to the public, but the orchestra asks that you register online ahead of time. Remember masks are required.

