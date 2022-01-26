Daughter to reopen tattoo shop after owner dies

By PAULINA AGUILAR

Click here for updates on this story

CAMAS, Washington (KPTV) — Painless Ric, a beloved man in Camas Washington, passed away from lung cancer over the weekend. Some may know his infamous tattoo shop, Painless Ric. Now his daughter needs your help to keep his shop open.

Ric left behind this shop that has been here in downtown camas for the past 34 years. A staple to the community; they call him kind and patient. His daughter Ciarra, received hundreds of messages since his passing

“His favorite thing about it is connecting with people. He always told me he loved hearing peoples’ stories. He especially loved memorial type tattoos. In honor of family members and being a part of other people stories,” said Ciarra, Ric’s daughter.

Ric went to the hospital in December for stomach pain but learned he had lung cancer. He was told treatment was no longer available and was given just a few weeks.

“I’m really thankful in a way that it was fast and there wasn’t a long time of suffering. He was still tattooing in December and November and just living life to the fullest,” said Ciarra.

Before his passing, he asked Ciarra to keep his legacy going. He put everything in her name and said he wasn’t ready for his shop to be shut down.

Ciarra will handle the business side and a former employee will help run the shop. With the GoFund Me, they plan to give it facelift like change the carpet and hire a team.

In honor of her father, Ciarra plans on getting a memorial tattoo of her own.

“We planned to get a tattoo machine tattooed on me with his signature. Unfortunately, he can’t do it. Ryan is going to do it for me, from Third Heart Tattoo. I’m so excited to get it done.”

Ciarra hopes to have the shop up and running again come March.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.