Whitewater Township fire crews rescue 2 dogs that had fallen through ice

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WLWT) — Crew members with Whitewater Township Fire/EMS came to the assistance of two dogs that had fallen through ice on Tuesday.

Whitewater Township Fire/EMS was dispatched to a pond after the dogs had fallen through the ice in the middle of the pond and were unable to get out.

Whitewater crew members acted quickly and were able to rescue the dogs from the icy water.

Officials said the two dogs were taken to a nearby pet hospital for evaluation by the dogs’ owner.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.