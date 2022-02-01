Dozens of penguins grace the town green in Guilford

By MATT MCFARLAND

GUILFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A sight on Guilford’s town green is putting smiles on plenty of faces.

Dozens of penguins are the handiwork of a local artist who took advantage of this weekend’s storm and turned it into what is now the talk of the town.

The green is covered with a fresh blanket of white snow and dozens of penguins.

“We just thought it was fantastic and wanted to know what it was and why it’s here. It seems sort of magical, I drove by and was like am I seeing things or am I seeing a field of penguins in the snow. Is that possible or are my eyes deceiving me?” said Deb Marquis and Joann Thomspon.

This march of the penguins, dozens of life-like wooden cutouts, are the work of a local artist.

From the biggest kids to the littlest ones, everyone seems to be pretty pleased with all the penguins.

Donna Hardy stopped by with her great niece and nephew up visiting from Louisiana for the perfect photo opp.

“I was excited to see them and we just had a chance today to come see it. They’re very cute, we love it,” Hardy said.

The anonymous artists’ daughter said he had been waiting for the right time, the perfect winter storm, to spring his penguins on the town green.

This weekend’s snow turned out to be the perfect canvas.

“I think it’s absolutely fabulous, we live in a town where someone cares enough to take the time and energy to spread joy. It’s a fabulous thing,” Barbara Johnson said.

While the artist wishes to remain anonymous, in a Facebook post, his daughter says he doesn’t want any accolades, rather he just loves to see how happy they’re making people.

“He got it right. I hope he’s sitting over there watching this. I hope he can recognize he accomplished what he set out to do,” said Deb Marquis and Joann Thompson.

Making people smile, especially after the past two years, and what for many, has been a difficult time.

“It just makes you happy. Oh it does, and we could all use a little bit of that. Its January, it’s still COVID time, and to see something like this, it makes you feel hopeful and happy. Whoever did it, thank you,” Marquis and Thompson said.

