Firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice in Barkhamsted

By EVAN SOBOL

BARKHAMSTED, Connecticut (WFSB) — Firefighters saved a dog that fell the through ice at Peoples State Forest in Barkhamsted Monday afternoon, officials said.

Officials say members of the Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department (PVFD) saw a dog about 75 feet offshore through the ice.

“3 members entered the water in cold water suits and made their way to the dog,” the department said.

Firefighters then grabbed her and carried her to shore.

The department says bystanders with snowmobiles helped bring the dog to a rescue truck where she warmed up.

The owner then brought the dog to the vet, fire officials said.

“Also thank you to Riverton Fire police Jennifer LeClaire for assisting us in locating the owner and dog on the river bank,” PVFD said.

