Milwaukee officer shot in the line of duty gifted Super Bowl tickets

By Web staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A Milwaukee police officer shot in the line of duty is going to the Super Bowl.

Herbert Davis was shot last Thursday during a welfare check.

He was released from the hospital the next day and cheered the Bengals on over the weekend.

A GoFundMe was set up to get him to the Super Bowl, but WTMJ radio and Good Karma Foods stepped in.

Right after the good news, Davis wanted to also recognize the two other officers shot last month.

“I’m going to reach out to them as well and use the donations to get them there as well, and hopefully buy them both Super Bowl tickets if that’s what they wish, or at least donate to a cause that they would like, just so they know I’m their brother as well, we’re brothers in blue and we all have to stick together,” Davis said.

