Authorities capture final Oklahoma prison escapee

By JULIE PARR

Click here for updates on this story

IDABEL, Oklahoma (KTBS) — Authorities have captured the final escaped inmate from southeast Oklahoma.

McCurtain County sheriff’s deputies said Jerome Rutherford is in custody in Sherman, Texas. The US Marshals Service caught up to him Wednesday evening and he was taken into custody without incident.

Escapee Justin Hughes was captured earlier in the day after an attempted burglary off Old 21 Road. He was the third to be recaptured after the four escaped from the jail about two weeks ago.

Kolby Watson was caught on Feb. 5, and Donnie Middlebrooks was captured on Feb. 11.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.