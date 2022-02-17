Man arrested for sexually assaulting woman in Kroger parking lot

By Tony Garcia

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Metro Police arrested a man for sexually assaulting a woman in a Kroger parking lot on Wednesday.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers responded to a burglary in Madison around 6:30 p.m. After taking the suspect into custody, the officers were approached by a woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted earlier by a man in the Kroger parking lot.

Police said 39-year-old Juan Llamas was seen urinating in the parking lot outside Kroger when the woman exited the store. Llamas followed her to her vehicle and asked her for change while she was loading grocery bags into the vehicle.

After some unwarranted flirting, Llamas then grabbed her from behind as she was getting into her vehicle and pressed his penis against her backside, according to the affidavit. The woman was able to run away when the Llamas’s liquor bottle fell on the ground.

Police said the woman ran back into Kroger and had male employees walk her back to her vehicle. Llamas was still standing there when they approached but ran away when the employees yelled at him.

Llamas is charged with felony sexual battery, without consent.

