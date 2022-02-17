Police: Man arrested after breaking into home and strangling showering woman

By KPTV Staff

CORVALLIS, Oregon (KPTV) — An Albany man is in custody after he reportedly broke into a woman’s home, dropped his pants, and began strangling her while she showered.

The Corvallis Police Department said on Feb. 12 around noon, officers responded to reports of a burglary in the 200 block of SW 7th Street where a man entered a home before proceeding to assault a showering woman.

The 911 caller, the victims’ boyfriend who was sleeping in the other room, woke to screams before rushing into the bathroom to find the suspect standing over the victim. After being confronted, the victim fled.

Officers located Garrett Caspino, 29, who had been arrested twice earlier in the day soon after. Caspino was first arrested for reportedly entering an unlocked vehicle before being arrested and released. Shortly after release, Caspino was found hiding behind a pillar in a restricted parking area of the Corvallis Law Enforcement Center and was arrested and released again.

The Corvallis Police Department said due to the nature of the crimes on the third arrest, Caspino was booked into Benton County jail and charged with burglary in the first degree, menacing, strangulation, coercion, harassment and sexual abuse in the first degree.

