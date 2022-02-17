The Honolulu Zoo says ‘aloha’ to Mara the Hippo, flown in from the LA Zoo

By Web staff

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — The Honolulu Zoo introduced the arrival of “Mara” the hippopotamus on Wednesday.

Mara was flown to Honolulu from the Los Angeles Zoo.

“The Honolulu Zoo is very excited to welcome Mara, the hippo,” said Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos.

Mara was born on Sept. 24, 2003. She is 18-years-old and weighs approximately 3,610 pounds. Mara arrived on Wednesday and is still in the process of investigating her new home, exploring her new environment, and smelling the floor, zoo officials said.

Mara joins Louise, the zoo’s current resident hippo. Louise is 30 years old and was born on Sept. 14, 1991, at the Denver Zoo.

“Large mammals are not always available and we were very fortunate to be able to work with the Los Angeles Zoo to successfully relocate Mara to join Louise in our hippo exhibit. We appreciate the LA Zoo staff for their assistance and accompanying her on this transport. We’re also thankful for Pacific Air Cargo, Island Topsoil, and the Honolulu Zoo Society for their generous financial support in transporting these great animals. We would also like to thank the Honolulu Police Department and the State Department of Transportation Airports and Highways divisions for their help in coordinating the logistics and execution of the ground transit,” said Santos.

Hippos are known to be the most dangerous animal in the world and have an average life expectancy of up to 50 years. The International Union for Conservation of Nature has the hippopotamus listed as “vulnerable” on the IUCN Red List.

Mara is on exhibit now in the African Savanna at the Honolulu Zoo.

