Atlanta residents looking forward to potholes being fixed and more

ATLANTA (WGCL) — President Biden is expected to talk about historic infrastructure investments during his speech on Tuesday night. A newly-signed law is sending $9 billion dollars to Georgia to be used for road and bridge improvements.

It comes at a time when our state is in dire need of road repairs. Just yesterday, a hole opened up on Interstate 285, shutting down lanes for hours.

There’s nothing quite like driving in Atlanta traffic. Aside from all the cars and trucks, there’s another obstacle that is no doubt getting worse.

“Potholes, we’ve got crevasses, we have pots of water puddles in the middle of the interstate,” said Ben Hurt, Atlanta resident.

According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, there are more than 370 bridges and 2,200 of highway in poor condition in Georgia. The Biden Administration has pledged more than 8-billion dollars in federal funding for road improvements and $225 million for bridge replacement projects.

GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale said crumbling infrastructure is a problem nationwide and the state has plans to improve conditions as federal funding comes in.

“We do have the hopes that we will advance a project this summer on sort of the spaghetti junction side of 285 to do some significant pavement preservation,” said Dale.

On Thursday, a stretch of 285 was shut down for hours while repairs were made to a gaping hole in the road.

GDOT says they are not getting a blank check from the federal government to do as they please. The money is allocated for certain projects.

