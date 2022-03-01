Car bomb and mass shooting disaster drill held at FAU

By Deborah Souverain

MIAMI (WFOR) — FAU Disaster Day took place on Tuesday where doctors responded to a car bomb and mass shooting with dozens of injured victims, but fortunately, it was all just a training, and the victims were all actors.

The training simulation was part of Florida Atlantic University’s Schmidt College of Medicine’s “FAU Disaster Day 2022.”

“The goal is to expose the trainees be exposed to something that is as realistic as possible,” said Patrick Hughes, Director of Emergency Medicine Simulation at Florida Atlantic University.

The purpose of the event is to prepare resident physicians at FAU for mass casualty events. FAU emergency medicine physician residents prepared for the life-like “mock” disaster simulations of a car bombing and a mass shooting.

Prior to the mass casualty event the resident physicians went through a series of specialized trainings to prepare for the simulation, including a disaster triage station, and an EMS station.

FAU officials say the training is an effort to prepare their resident physicians to work in high-intensity environments.

“The resident physicians do understand that this is something that can happen here and obviously everyone’s been watching the news over the last week and everything that’s going on in Ukraine, so you just never know when you’ll run into an incident like this,” said Hughes.

