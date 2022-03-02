Denver International Airport Pipe Fail Spewed Scalding Water For 5½ Hours

By Brian Maass

Click here for updates on this story

DENVER (KCNC) — When a high-pressure pipeline carrying scalding hot water began flooding throughout an unopened gate and lounge area at DIA, the flood continued for 5½ hours according to a briefing provided to the airport’s CEO two days after the catastrophic event. It’s estimated the water damage will cost upwards of $50 million to address according to preliminary estimates.

“Fifty million dollars for hot water damage… that’s incredible,” exclaimed Denver City Councilmember Kevin Flynn when he and other councilmembers were briefed on the water damage last week.

According to a summary given to airport CEO Phil Washington on Dec. 8, two days after the leak, and provided to CBS4, a two-inch hot water line suffered a joint failure at about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 in the B-East gate expansion area. The leak was discovered at 4 a.m. the next morning after it had soaked the area for between five and six hours. The briefing says contractors arrived by 5 am.. and cleanup began immediately. The cause of the failure is under investigation.

The hours of flooding damaged communications equipment, bathrooms, electronics, drywall, paint, carpet and floors, utilities and insulation. Airport administrators believe insurance will pick up the entire $50 million dollar cost.

The 120,000 square foot gate expansion for United, was supposed to open in January but that has now been pushed back until September or October.

In the Dec. 8 executive summary, airport officials say what went well was the contractor’s response to the leak and the initial cleanup. Under “What Needs Improvement,” it is noted “Communication with Maintenance Control did not occur.”

On the same day that Washington received the briefing, he sent a sparse email to Denver City Council members.

“We were slated to open up the B-East Expansion this January for United Airlines, and we were undergoing our inspection process,” reads the email. “Unfortunately, this week a hot water line broke in the B-East Expansion. At this time, we are assessing what damage has occurred and what the system impacts are. We are coordinating with United as we further assess the situation. After we understand all of the system impacts, and the cause, we will recalibrate our completion schedule accordingly and keep you apprised.”

The next major update to City Council occurred Feb. 23.

An airport spokesperson said they were not attempting to withhold information or keep the magnitude of the damage under wraps. Instead, Stacey Stegman, the airport’s top communications official, said they simply did not know the extent of the damage nor the ultimate cost, so soon after the flood.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.