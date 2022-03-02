Marshall warning others about dangers of long-term use of benzodiazepines

By TROY WASHINGTON

Click here for updates on this story

MARSHALL, Texas (KTBS) — Kandi Lewis says 14 years ago her mother started taking Xanax to treat anxiety. The medication is considered a benzodiazepine. Lewis says she didn’t know about the dangers of long-term use of benzodiazepines.

She says her mother is struggling with a dependency on the drug, she’s battling this after overcoming an opioid addiction caused by medication prescribed by a doctor.

“It’s not good for elderly people, well they aren’t good for anyone. They are intended to be temporary. To be living on them and addicted to them at 75, that is hard to watch your parent go through that and I don’t want anyone else to go through that,” said Lewis.

Experts say “benzos” are prescribed for things like anxiety and insomnia they are relatively safe however can become addicting if used long-term. Caution should be used when prescribing them to patients with current or past history of addiction.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.