Find Out Why People In Denver Paid To Jump Into Freezing Lake On A Snowy, 20 Degree Day

By Raetta Holdman

DENVER (KCNC) — They call it “freezin’ for a reason” as the Denver Polar Plunge returned to Washington Park after being shut down by the pandemic. And what a day to return on Sunday, with snow on the ground, flurries in the air and temperatures in the low 20s.

That meant putting on a brave face as the plungers actually paid to hit the water in the park.

They donated to the Special Olympics Coloradan athletes for the opportunity to prove they could face the chilly lake water.

Some folks choose to wear a bit more clothing as they made the leap but everyone likely headed to the heating tents before hitting the after party.

Even if that meant ditching the perfect party wear, tutus.

This year’s Polar Plunge and 5K raised more than $135,000 in Denver.

