Toddler found with 2 dead men dies from injuries, man now faces 3 murder charges

By WLOS Staff

LEXINGTON, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Winston-Salem man faces three counts of first-degree murder charges in the deaths of two men and a 3-year-old girl last week.

Lexington police said Brian Keith Moses is accused of killing toddler Ja-sel Orr, who died two days after she was found severely injured in a Lexington apartment where two men were killed.

On March 2, officers were called to an apartment complex on Burgess Street. The caller reported visible smoke, as well as blood on the steps of the apartment and a gun in the parking lot.

Police forced entry into the apartment and found two men and a child with life-threatening injuries that were “not related to the small fire inside the apartment.”

The two men — 56-year-old Lionel Coker and 61-year-old Robert Lee Stowe — were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say Orr died from her injuries two days later, on March 4.

Police say Moses is now charged with three counts of first-degree murder, arson, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Police say he’s being held without bond at the Davidson County Detention Center.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Lexington Police Department at 336-243-3302.

