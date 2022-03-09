Missing woman’s body found

By Olivia Kalentek and Rob Polansky

WETHERSFIELD, Connecticut (WFSB) — The body of a woman who was reported missing from North Branford was found in Wethersfield, according to police.

North Branford police said the body of 81-year-old Mary Herbert was located on Wednesday.

No foul play is suspected.

The report came a day after Herbert’s car was found in a marsh in Wethersfield.

According to Wethersfield police reports, officials were notified of the car in a marsh near Routes 5 and 15 on Tuesday.

Police said the car was not involved in an accident, but was connected to the disappearance of Herbert.

Herbert was described in reports as being 5′10 tall and 140 lbs. Officials said she had white hair and brown eyes.

Wethersfield police worked with the Wethersfield Fire Department along with Connecticut State Police to investigate the area.

Herbert was reported missing on March 6. North Branford police said they were called to perform a welfare check at her home in town.

They found that her vehicle was not there, so a Silver Alert was issued with the help of state police.

The Wethersfield Police Department asked anyone with information to call 860-721-2901.

