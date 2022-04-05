2-year-old dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle, officials say

By Kari Barrows

OLD FORT, North Carolina (WLOS) — A two-year-old child has died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Old Fort.

Public Information Officer Rohn Silvers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) confirms with News 13 the child, identified as Noah Lee Silvers, died as a result from his injuries at Mission Hospital on Tuesday.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened around 9 a.m. and that officials with the sheriff’s office, Old Fort Police Department, NC State Highway Patrol, McDowell County EMS and first responders responded to the scene.

Trooper Silvers says the incident happened when Samantha Fore was leaving her residence on Spring Street. The child reportedly “ran up to the moving vehicle and was struck by the moving vehicle in the private driveway,” Silvers said in an email to News 13.

