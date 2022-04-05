Hundreds gather in downtown Sacramento to honor 6 killed in mass shooting

By Brittany Hope

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — The day after a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, hundreds gathered in Ali Youssefi Square to mourn the six people who were shot and killed.

Attendees set up a makeshift memorial during the vigil, which is still standing on K and 7th streets.

The vigil was set up in partnership with Mayor Darrell Steinberg, city council members and staff, community activist Berry Accius and other community organizations.

“I decided to come out tonight because last night during one of our bible studies in our church, they announced there would be a vigil and that we could come as a community to support our community and pray with people,” Liana V. told KCRA 3.

Family members of some of the people who were killed were in attendance.

Jackie Henderson said his cousin is 38-year-old Sergio Harris, a father of three who died early Sunday morning.

He took to the podium in front of elected officials and demanded more action.

“We can’t come up in here anymore and have vigils and say it’s not going to happen again,” he pleaded. “We have to change things; when the hell are we going to start?”

Reid Anderson was also in the crowd.

As a social worker, he said he used to work with Melinda Davis, one of the six killed. According to the Sacramento Police Department, Davis was living unhoused in Downtown Sacramento.

“She was a bright light,” Anderson remembered. “Always had a smile on her face.”

Johntaya Alexander is one of the youngest victims in this tragedy. At only 21 years old, her father told KCRA 3 she had just gotten her own place and dreamed of becoming a social worker.

One of her former middle school classmates brought flowers to the vigil.

“I wanted to come here because even during those times where I went to a school where I had no one, she was there for me and she made me feel like I had a friend,” Natali Arreola said. “She was one of my people I could go to at school and she always had my back.”

