Police captain charged with assault, placed on leave

By WRAL Staff

APEX, North Carolina (WRAL) — The Apex Police Department on Monday announced the arrest of Apex police captain Eric Buchanan.

Buchanan, 39, is charged with one count of assault on a female. Investigators said the incident is domestic in nature.

The Apex Police Department said Buchanan was booked into the Johnston County Detention Center on Friday. He has since posted bail.

An internal investigation is underway into the case. Buchanan is on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

“We take these matters seriously, and will do our due diligence to ensure we gather all information available related to this incident,” said Apex police chief Jason Armstrong.

