2 kids, adult struck by car that jumped curb

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn, New York (WABC) — Three pedestrians, including two children, were struck after a car jumped a curb and slammed into a building in Brooklyn Wednesday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. on St. John Place and Nostrand Avenue in the Crown Heights section.

Police say a 43-year-old man was walking with a 9-year-old boy and 11-year-old boy — possibly a father and his sons — were walking on St. John Place when the Honda SUV, traveling from St. John Place onto Nostrand Avenue, went up on the sidewalk and struck them.

The car struck the roll down gate in front of the Two Saints Restaurant, which was closed at the time.

The victims were taken to Methodist Hospital, and they’re expected to survive.

Authorities say the 45-year-old driver appears to have been avoiding another car when he swerved onto the curb.

At this point, charges appear unlikely.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

