Bus fire extends to commercial building in NE Portland; cause under investigation

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire in northeast Portland early Wednesday morning.

At about 1:18 a.m., crews were called out to the 4700 block of Northeast 102nd Avenue on the report of a fire. PF&R said a small bus was fully engulfed and had spread to a nearby commercial building.

Crews were able to extinguish most of the fire in the bus and building within 15 minutes of arrival. No injuries were reported.

PF&R said the cause is now under investigation.

