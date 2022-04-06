Firefighters use ladder truck to rescue construction worker from trench

By KPHO/KTVK News Staff

PHOENIX (KPHO) — The Phoenix Fire Department rescued a construction worker who tripped and fell into a trench while working in Phoenix late Tuesday morning. It happened near Central Avenue and Interstate 17, right next to a restaurant called Comedor Guadalajara. Arizona’s Family was there when the man was hoisted out of the trench and taken to the hospital just before noon.

Rescuers on the scene said they believe the man hurt his back when he fell. According to the Phoenix Fire Department, he said he had severe back pain. Part of the 8-foot trench had been shored up, but the area where the accident happened was not braced. That made the rescue operation a bit more complicated, so a technical rescue crew from the Phoenix Fire Department was called in.

Between 40 and 50 firefighters, most of whom are trained in technical rescues, were involved in the operation. “It takes a lot of hands to make something like this happen quickly,” Capt. Scott Douglas of the Phoenix Fire Department said. Four or five specially trained technical rescue teams were working together to hoist him out using different angled ropes, keeping in mind, his possible injuries.

The first step in the process was to shore up the area around the man. “With this much weight in the dirt, if it does collapse on him, it will keep him from being able to breathe,” Douglas explained. Stabilizing the rescue site was for the rescuers’ safety, as well. Once that was done, a ladder truck hoisted the man to safety. His condition was not immediately available.

While this type of rescue is less common, it’s something crews are always preparing for. “So every Tuesday our technical rescue teams go and they train. They train for this type of stuff. They train for swifter water rescue, high angle rescue, mountain rescue,” Douglas said.

Before the rescue teams get certified, they go through weeks of classroom learning and then real hands-on training includes running through scenarios like the one unfolding today.

A spokesperson for Kiewit, who is the primary contractor for the light rail construction released the following statement to Arizona’s Family early Wednesday:

“At approximately 11 a.m. [Tuesday], a worker at South Central Extension/Downtown Hub project fell into a utility trench near I-17 and Central Avenue. Emergency crews responded to the scene and lifted the worker from the trench. The alert and responsive worker was transported via ambulance to the hospital for further evaluation. At Kiewit, nothing is more important than safety and we are working closely with Valley Metro to investigate the details of the incident.”

The Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health says it is investigating. They said they don’t comment on open investigations.

