Uncle of 8-year-old Sheboygan Falls boy speaks out following his nephew’s death

By Tajma Hall

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The family of Oliver Hitchcock, 8, is speaking out following his death.

Eric Hitchcock sat in the courtroom Tuesday as his sister-in law, Natalia Hitchcock, faced charges in the death of her son, Oliver. According to the criminal complaint, Natalia admitted to suffocating Oliver and trying to drown her other son.

“It was pretty hard to watch. Very emotional time for my brother and for her,” said Eric Hitchcock, Oliver’s uncle.

Court documents allege Natalia, who is from Russia, was worried about the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. In the criminal complaint, a witness stated that those worries may have affected her mental state before strangling Oliver.

Eric Hitchcock says the family didn’t see the signs that she may have needed help. “The way she acted wasn’t indicative of her actually committing murder and doing this horrible thing…you just don’t think it could ever happen,” he said.

Eric says Oliver and his brother were very close. “They loved to play outdoors. They also enjoyed video games, playing together and doing YouTube videos. They were just best friends,” he said. As the family continues to grieve the loss of Oliver, Eric says he just wants justice. “It’s a tough time, but the support of the community makes it less horrible than it is,” he said.

Natalia Hitchcock has no prior criminal history. She faces life in prison if convicted and is due back in court April 7.

