Dryden Twp. fire being investigated as homicide, suicide

DRYDEN TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WNEM) — Police say a fire in the village of Dryden on March 21 is now being investigated as a homicide, and one of the victims is considered a suspect.

The fire occurred in the early morning hours at a residence in the 3700 block of Pheasant Lane. The Lapeer County Medical Examiner identified the victims as 38-year-old Zola Rogers, 39-year-old Candice Turton, 17-year-old Nathan Young, and 15-year-old Kylie Young.

Investigators say the goal was first to ensure the safety of the community, and second to determine and uncover the facts of what led to the death of four family members.

Dryden Township Police say preliminary results point to evidence the fire was not accidental. Investigators believe evidence points to it being investigated further as arson, homicide, and suicide.

Police say Candice Turton is the lone suspect in this case.

“Evidence at this stage of the investigation currently does not support the involvement of any other suspects,” Dryden Township Police said. “There remains no current threat to the public in this matter, nor are there any other known suspects at large.”

Evidence in the case is being reviewed by the Lapeer County Prosecutor. The investigation remains active. No other details are available or will be released at this time.

