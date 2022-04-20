Police Investigating After Man Accidentally Fires Gun Inside Five Below Store In South Philadelphia

By Web Staff

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Police are investigating after a gun was accidentally discharged inside a South Philadelphia Five Below store. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Five Below on the 2200 block of South Colombus Boulevard.

It’s unclear if the man who accidentally discharged the weapon was injured because he ran out of the store and drove off.

No other customers inside the store were injured.

Philadelphia police are investigating.

