ADOC looking for escaped inmate

By Web Staff

MONTGOMERY, Alabama (WALA) — The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for an escaped inmate who escaped Saturday.

David Kyle, 49, left his assigned job location around 5:15 p.m., officials said.

Kyle, an inmate at Red Eagle Work Center near Montgomery, was convicted of murder in Etowah County in April 2000 and is serving 99-year sentence, according to ADOC.

Kyle is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a state-issued uniform, authorities said.

Anyone who has seen Kyle or has information that may lead to his recapture is asked to contact ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.

