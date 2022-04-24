Buncombe County female inmate’s cause of death released

By Web Staff

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A medical examiner report shows methamphetamine toxicity and pulmonary edema caused the death of a female Buncombe County inmate in January.

Newly released reports in April show Maria Frisbee was sent to Mission Hospital more than three hours after she was booked on special watch in late January.

She told medical personnel she swallowed a bag of drugs.

Frisbee tested positive for meth, cocaine, fentanyl, methadone and other drugs.

News 13 was told the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office could not comment at this time when asked if Frisbee received a body scan at the jail.

Frisbee’s death is the second this year at the detention center, which has the worst rate of inmate deaths statewide.

