Narcan given to 2 inmates after suspected fentanyl exposure

By KOVR Staff

JACKSON, California (KOVR) — Authorities say two inmates at the Amador County Jail had to be rushed to the hospital after a suspected fentanyl exposure incident over the weekend.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office says, Saturday afternoon, correctional officers found two people down in a jail housing unit.

Correctional officers suspected that the inmates had been exposed to fentanyl, so Narcan was delivered to both. The two inmates were then taken to the Sutter Amador Hospital for further treatment.

Other inmates who were in the same housing unit underwent fentanyl exposure decontamination protocols, as well as jail staff.

Both inmates who were originally found down in the unit have since recovered and are back in jail custody, the sheriff’s office says.

It’s unclear how the inmates were possibly exposed to fentanyl and an investigation is still ongoing.

