Woman arrested for murder of her 3-year-old child

By KPTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ALBANY, Oregon (KPTV) — An Albany woman was arrested Saturday afternoon after an investigation found her 3-year-old child dead, according to Albany Police.

At around 2:30 p.m., Albany Police stopped 32-year-old Rebekah Gasperino in a traffic stop. During the stop, police came to the conclusion that she may be a danger to herself or others and that they needed to immediately check on the wellbeing of her 3 –year-old girl who was left at home.

Police searched her home on Sun Place Southeast and found the child dead.

Gasperino was taken to the Albany Police Department and into custody for first degree murder.

Police notified the child’s father and extended family members.

Neighbors of Gasperino shared their grief but did not what to be identified with their full names.

“We just can’t believe it,” said Verna, a neighbor. “Right here, this is my circle. I always think. This is my home. I know everybody and I just feel so bad I didn’t get to know them.”

“We haven’t had anything like this happen in our area so it’s shocking,” said John, another neighbor. “You’d see them out every once and a while. They pretty much kept to themselves.”

Neighbors started a memorial on the driveway outside the home with flowers, stuffed animals and balloons.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.