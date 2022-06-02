DNR rescues hawk tangled in fishing line from tree

By Chandler Pawloski

RAPID RIVER, Michigan (WNEM) — The DNR, in cooperation with a local business owner, rescued a hawk trapped in a tree.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, earlier this week Conservation Officer Stephen Butzin received a call reporting a bird trapped in a tree.

When Butzin arrived at the scene, he found a hawk had become tangled in fishing line and stuck atop a tree 50 feet off the ground.

Lacking the equipment necessary for this obstacle, Butzin enlisted the help of Ryan Lindbert, a local business owner. Lindbert brought a boom lift to the scene, and with the help of DNR wildlife technician Colton Lubben, the hawk was rescued from the tree and freed from the fishing line.

The animal has been released in good health, and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the DNR.

