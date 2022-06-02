Man surprised by The Lumineers band member while playing ‘Ophelia’ on piano

By WCVB Staff

BOSTON (WCVB) — A Massachusetts man got a surprise he will never forget while playing one of his favorite songs on a public piano in Boston.

Sam Spencer was playing “Ophelia” by The Lumineers when someone walking by decided to stop and listen. That person just happened to be the man who wrote that musical arrangement, Jeremiah Fraites.

Video of the meeting between Fraites, a multi-instrumentalist, and Spencer was shared on social media by the folk rock band.

Fraites and Nicholas Sutton Bell, creative director for The Lumineers, were walking around Boston on their day off between tour stops when they heard Spencer playing “Ophelia.”

Spencer, who did not immediately recognize Fraites, let him join in on the piano to play part of the song.

When Spencer was told that Fraites was the one who wrote “Ophelia,” he said he had no idea at first.

“I mean, I was like: ‘This looks like the guy from The Lumineers,'” Spencer said.

Fraites then introduced himself to Spencer, who then expressed disappointment that he didn’t have the song down quite right.

“It’s awesome! That’s perfect,” Fraites said.

Spencer then told Fraites that he tried to see The Lumineers in May 2021, but the band decided to postpone touring until 2022 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Once Fraites found out Spencer was a local, he offered him tickets to Friday’s show at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield.

